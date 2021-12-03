Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in East Bakersfield

This story has been updated.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person dead and one wounded after a shooting in an East Bakersfield neighborhood this Friday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s department was called out to Shelly Lane near Pico Avenue in East Bakersfield just after 5 a.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived they located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

One has died and one is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this incident, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.