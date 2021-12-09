Burglary investigation at Valley Plaza Mall, police say

This story has been updated.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is heavy police presence due to a burglary investigation at Kevin Jewelers inside of the Valley Plaza Mall.

Police are currently investigating the burglary. Multiple calls to the police said there were gunshots heard during the burglary, but BPD says “Any reports of an active shooter are unfounded.” Police believe the sound of the tool impacts on the display glass was misheard as gunshots.

There is currently a police presence at the Valley Plaza Mall involving a burglary investigation. Any reports of an active shooter are unfounded. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9rEZ3Sd — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) December 9, 2021

No arrests have been made and suspect information is not being released to the public at this time.

If you have information about this incident call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.