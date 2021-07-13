KCSO investigating homicide after body found in southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE (11:22 a.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is investigating a homicide at the location.

The department said at around 8:38 a.m., it received a report of a downed person in the 5800 block of Stacey Street. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man. Homicide detectives were called out and have assumed the investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Stacey Street and Harris Road in southwest Bakersfield.

Personnel from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. It is unknown at this time what is happening there. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.