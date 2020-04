BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies swept through the Oildale area Wednesday morning searching for a man who ran from them and who may have a warrant out for his arrest, according to sheriff’s officials.

Details were still sparse as of 9:30 a.m., but sheriff’s officials said deputies with a K-9 are searching for the man in the area of North Chester and Washington avenues. Bakersfield police are assisting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.