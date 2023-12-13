BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a suspect who broke into a massage parlor using pepper spray.

On Nov. 6, the suspect allegedly kicked down the door of Heavenly Spa and Massage, located at 10530 Rosedale Hwy., and robbed the business while using pepper spray on employees, according to officials. Officials claim the robbery suspect fled the scene on an electric scooter.

The suspect was seen inside the massage parlor wearing a black sweatshirt, black shoes and jeans.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, or reach out to Detective Blanks at 661-391-7612. The Secret Witness line is also available at 661-322-4040.