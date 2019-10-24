Hearing to determine trial date of Leslie Chance postponed to Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing Thursday morning to set a trial date for Leslie Chance, a former school principal accused of gunning down her husband, was postponed to next week as her attorney said he’s still awaiting information from the prosecution and has another case that will likely go to trial first.

Chance, 52, defense attorney Tony Lidgett and prosecutor Art Norris will next appear before Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich on Monday to schedule a trial date.

Chance’s first trial ended in a mistrial in June when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her. Lidgett is representing her through the county’s Indigent Defense Program.

She faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.