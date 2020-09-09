Hearing to confirm date of third trial postponed for woman charged in death of J’s Place chef

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to confirm the date for the third trial of a woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a local chef was postponed Wednesday.

Michaele Bowers, 53, is next due in court Sept. 17, where attorneys are expected to tell the court if they’re ready to proceed to trial. Bowers’ first two trials ended in hung juries.

Bowers has rejected multiple plea offers from the District Attorney’s office, including an offer in March that would have resulted in a six-year prison term.

Prosecutors say Bowers killed Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity. Defense counsel argued at trial that Ingram, 51, abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally, and threatened to kill her on the morning of Feb. 22, 2017.

After threatening her, the defense said, Ingram followed Bowers to her bedroom, where she had grabbed a gun. She held the gun close to her chest, and when Ingram entered the room she fired a single shot, killing him.

Bowers was previously represented by David A. Torres. Earlier this year, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe was appointed to represent her for the third trial.

Ingram was chef and owner of J’s Place, a popular Southern-style restaurant in northwest Bakersfield.