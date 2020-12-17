Hearing set for February regarding former Kern deputy’s overturned death sentence

David Keith Rogers as seen in the 1980s (l) and in a recent photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Thursday agreed to a hearing in February to determine if the penalty phase will be retried in the case of a former Kern deputy whose 1988 death sentence for killing two women was overturned last year.

At the Feb. 22 hearing, it will be decided whether prosecutors will again seek death for David Keith Rogers and retry the penalty phase for his murder convictions, or settle for him serving life without the possibility of parole. Prosecutor Eric Smith told the court he will contact the victims’ families in the interim.

Rogers, 74, is housed in San Quentin State Prison and did not attend Thursday’s hearing. Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang appeared on behalf of Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, Rogers’ attorney.

The attorneys told Superior Court Judge John W. Lua they’re working to have Rogers appear via video for the February hearing rather than be transported from the prison, which officials say has been the site of 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Rogers was convicted in 1988 of two counts of murder in the deaths of Janine Benintende, 20, and Tracie Clark, 15. Benintende was killed in early 1986, and Clark a year later.

Both women had been working as prostitutes and their bodies were found in the Arvin-Edison Canal. Both had been shot multiple times with bullets from a .38-caliber gun. Bullets, tire tracks, shoe prints and eyewitness testimony led to the arrest of Rogers, employed as a deputy at the time.

Last year, the state Supreme Court overturned Rogers’ death sentence after finding a prosecution witness falsely testified Rogers had sexually assaulted her. The prosecution used the woman’s testimony during its closing argument in the trial’s penalty phase, and the justices said it likely had a “significant effect” on the outcome.