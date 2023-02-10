BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date.

Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. They’re due back in court March 7.

“On that date we can confirm and discuss a more firm start date,” Autumn Paine, Knight’s attorney, said in court.

Jonathan Knight, file image

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

Jeremy King, file image

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, an East Side Crips gang member believed to have been the intended target, was unharmed.