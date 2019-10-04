Hearing scheduled to determine if prosecutor or entire DA’s office should be removed from torture and rape case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge on Friday scheduled a hearing to determine whether a Kern County prosecutor or possibly even the entire District Attorney’s office should be removed from a torture and rape case.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II could also decide prosecutor Courtney Lewis should remain on the case. But he said during Friday’s hearing it appears likely Lewis will be called as a witness by the defense in an attempt to impeach a detective who Lewis has said falsely attributed comments to her.

If called as a witness at trial, it would be improper for Lewis to prosecute the case, the judge said.

He set the evidentiary hearing for Oct. 18.

At issue is the credibility of sheriff’s Detective Dustin Contreras, the lead investigator in the case against Norik Ter-Galstanynan, Ingo Gonzalez and Alexis Pule.

The defendants are charged in connection with the 2015 kidnapping of a couple who allegedly owed Ter-Galstanyan money. Investigators say the couple was tortured and sodomized.

According to a memorandum written by Lewis 2 1/2 years ago, other investigators told her that Contreras had said not to execute a warrant against a person known as “Chino” in connection with the case.

A deputy said Contreras implied Lewis was not interested in apprehending “Chino,” according to the memo. Contreras, the deputy said, told him, “The DA doesn’t want to know about it,” and “The DA is concerned for her safety.”

Lewis said in the memo she never told Contreras not to execute the warrant and she never made those statements.

The memo says Contreras was placed on leave Feb. 3, 2017. It does not contain details as to why he was put on leave, but he returned to duty and remains employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The defense has indicated it plans to call Lewis as a witness at trial in an attempt to impeach Contreras.

Attorney Tony Lidgett, who represents Ter-Galstanyan, also said he intends to subpoena the prosecutors that are currently on the District Attorney’s office Brady committee, and those that were on the committee in 2017, when the memo was written.

The Brady committee reviews evidence in a case and, among other things, must turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense.

Defense counsel has argued the memo, which was given to them last month, goes directly toward Contreras’ credibility and is therefore Brady material as he is the case’s lead investigator.

They have argued the memo should have been turned over to them far earlier.

The District Attorney’s office has declined comment as the case is pending, but the state Attorney General’s office has argued it’s not clear Lewis actually is a witness in the case, and even if she is it doesn’t disqualify the entire District Attorney’s office.