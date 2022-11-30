BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of two teens charged in the killing of an Oildale woman won’t be heard until next year.

Attorneys for Emily Evil Reznick and NIkolai Thorn Roach on Wednesday asked for a postponement during a brief hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center, noting coroner’s reports had not yet become available. Judge Wendy Avila set the next court date for early January.

The teens are accused of killing Michelle Louise Taylor, 54, whose body was found July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court, according to sheriff’s officials.

Reznick is Taylor’s daughter, and Roach is Reznick’s boyfriend.

Reznick has said in letters written from Juvenile Hall that her mother tried to kill her and she and Roach fought back in self-defense. Reznick wrote about suffering multiple incidents of physical abuse but said she still loved her mother.