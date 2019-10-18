Hearing postponed for one of the accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A court hearing for one of the two men charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton was postponed Friday.

Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, is now due in court Wednesday for a readiness hearing.

His co-defendant, Jeremy King, is scheduled to be formally arraigned Monday.

King was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near South H Street and Hadar Road. Both he and Knight are being held without bail.

The two were indicted last month on murder and other charges in Kason’s February 2017 shooting death. Gunfire struck the boy as he sat in the backseat of a car traveling on California Avenue.

Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded but survived. Their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member, was driving the car and is believed to have been the intended target.