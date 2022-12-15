BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin was postponed Thursday after his attorney said he needed more time to gather information.

Judge Wendy Avila set the next hearing of Jesus Everardo Rodriguez in January. She noted an objection from prosecutor Richard Choi, and told Rodriguez’s attorney the case needs to start moving forward.

Attorney Keenan Perkins told the court he will file subpoenas for information he wants, including Rodriguez’s school records, by the next hearing.

Rodriguez is now 19.

Avila will eventually hold a hearing to determine whether Rodriguez will remain in juvenile court or have his case transferred to adult court. California law requires what’s known as a fitness hearing be performed before a juvenile can be sent to adult court, where potential penalties are more severe.

Rodriguez is accused of killing Liliana Jimenez and wounding her 12-year-old brother and her father in a shooting July 17, 2021, outside the father’s home. The Jimenez family had just arrived when a vehicle pulled alongside and shots were fired into the father’s vehicle.

Liliana’s father was wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, which police said in court documents is commonly worn by Arvina gang members because of the dark blue color and large “A.” The father denied being a gang member.

Rodriguez has multiple tattoos linking him to the Varrio Chico Lamont gang, rivals of the Arvina gang, police said in the documents. An uncle of Liliana told police it’s possible Rodriguez and two others in the suspect vehicle mistook the father for a gang member.