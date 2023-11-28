BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of engaging in sex acts with a teen girl he met on the video game platform Roblox won’t have a preliminary hearing until at least February.

The hearing — in which a judge decides if there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed — was postponed Tuesday to Feb. 29, according to court records.

Daniel Diaz was 21 when arrested in June after a relative of a 14-year-old girl found her and Diaz “cuddling” in the back seat of Diaz’s car, according to a court filing. Diaz admitted to engaging in sex acts with the teen, the filing says.

The investigation revealed Diaz first met the girl on Roblox and then in person in April, police said.

He has pleaded not guilty to six felonies related to sex with a minor and contacting a minor to commit a sex act.