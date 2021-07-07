Hearing postponed for man accused of hitting bicyclists while driving impaired

Joshua Ramage faces DUI and hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in May.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of hitting two bicyclists while driving with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit appeared in court Wednesday and had his next hearing pushed back to late August.

Judge Michael G. Bush granted the postponement after prosecutor Tara Deal said she has subpoenaed medical records but hasn’t received all the requested filings.

Bush set Joshua Ramage’s next hearing for Aug. 31, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 1. At a preliminary hearing, a judge decides if prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

Ramage, 41, has pleaded not guilty to DUI and hit-and-run charges and is free on $75,000 bail.

According to court documents, Ramage had a BAC of .25 percent after the May 1 crash near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.

Two bicyclists were injured. One suffered a head injury “causing neurological issues,” abdominal bleeding and a fractured pelvis, police said.

An officer responding to the crash pulled over an SUV with a damaged headlight on Rio Bravo Drive. Ramage, the SUV’s driver and sole occupant, told police he had been in a crash then got lost in a neighborhood. He said he was trying to find his way back to the crash scene, reports say.

Ramage pleaded no contest to DUI-related offenses in 2005 and 2010, according to court records. He pleaded no contest in 2000 to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.