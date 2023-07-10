BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five members of a family charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy had their preliminary hearing postponed two months.

A judge on Monday moved the hearing to Sept. 8 in the case against Juan Rodelas Ortega, Liliana Cid Rojas, Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, Osbaldo Ortega and Juan Quintero-Ramirez. It had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Juan Rodelas Ortega is the alleged driver of the pickup that hit Angel Berumen on Jan. 25, 2022, and left the scene. He’s charged with hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury. The others, who authorities say helped cover up Juan Ortega’s involvement, face accessory and conspiracy charges.

Berumen was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where he later died.

Surveillance footage and tips from the public helped build a case against the defendants, investigators said in court documents. Multiple arrests were made in February of last year.