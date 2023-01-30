BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing for former Fairfax School District trustee Palmer Moland, accused of embezzlement and other crimes, has been moved to March.

Moland on Monday was given a new hearing date of March 20. At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

According to prosecutors, Moland ignored bylaws by using public funds to hire an outside law firm to quash a motion to censure him, and to limit his exposure to public records requests related to the censure. Prosecutors say he should have abstained from voting to hire the firm because it posed a financial conflict of interest. The decision to hire the firm passed by a one-vote margin.

Moland is also charged with voter fraud and allegedly lied about living within the district during the 2018 and 2020 elections. He faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted.