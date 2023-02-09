BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is seeking to be resentenced after being found guilty of murder a decade ago in the death of his newborn son had a hearing postponed Thursday, according to court records.

In 2013, James Willis Johnson received a prison term of 31 years to life in the death of his son, Jordan, who had broken arms, legs and ribs, and burns to his genitalia that became infected. The baby suffered spiral fractures — meaning his limbs were twisted — to his arms and legs, according to police reports.

At trial, Johnson and his girlfriend, Denise Belmonte, blamed each other for the boy’s injuries. Belmonte eventually took a plea deal for a 15-year prison term.

Johnson, 43, is seeking to have his murder conviction tossed under the 2019 change to the state’s felony-murder rule, which says a person must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Those who previously could have been charged with murder can now only be charged with the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

A hearing is scheduled June 21 for a judge to hear arguments and determine whether Johnson is eligible to be resentenced. Even if the murder conviction is dismissed, prosecutors have said, Johnson could be left serving 25 years to life as he was also convicted of assault on a child resulting in death.