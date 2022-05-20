BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man held in jail on more than $8 million bail for allegedly molesting two girls was medically unavailable to be brought to court Friday and his preliminary hearing was postponed to next month.

Judge David Zulfa scheduled the next hearing for Phillip Grandson III on June 6.

Grandson, 25, was arrested April 5 and faces nine felonies, according to Superior Court records. He’s held on $8,240,000 bail and is represented by Deputy Public Defender Norman E. Hasso.

Both alleged victims were under 10, according to a court filing. Police seized a cellphone during their investigation.