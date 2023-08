BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man in Oildale had a hearing postponed Thursday to give his attorney more time to receive and review evidence.

The next hearing for Benjermin Vasquez was set for the end of September at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Vasquez was arrested in the June 25 shooting of Luis Adrian Navarro Ibarro on China Grade Loop, according to sheriff’s officials and the District Attorney’s office. Ibarro, 20, died at the scene.