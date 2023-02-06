BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens accused in the July slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they still had not received coroner’s reports.

Judge Wendy Avila set another hearing in about two weeks and told a representative from the District Attorney’s office to get to the bottom of the holdup. There have been multiple postponements due to defense counsel not getting the reports.

Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach appeared separately before Avila. Both are charged in the killing Michelle Louise Taylor, 54, whose body was found July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. She suffered a stab wound to the neck, according to coroner’s officials.

Reznick wrote in letters from Juvenile Hall she suffered multiple incidents of physical abuse from her mother but still loved her. She wrote she and her boyfriend, Roach, fought back in self-defense when her mother tried to kill her.