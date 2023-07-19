BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to schedule a trial date for two men charged with murder in the death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor has been postponed to September.

Robert Pernell Roberts and Sebastian Parra had a court appearance Wednesday during which their next hearing — with the exception of a bail review for Parra — was set for Sept. 13, according to the Superior Court website. Both men are currently being held without bail in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr, 43.

Sebastian Parra, file image

Proceedings have been delayed as Roberts’ public defender seeks notes taken by a reporter with The Bakersfield Californian during a jailhouse interview with Parra. Attorney Lexi Blythe has said the notes are necessary to help her prepare a defense while the paper’s legal counsel argued they’re protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and the state’s Shield Law.

A Kern County Superior Court judge ordered the paper to turn over the notes, and the paper appealed. Both sides have filed paperwork with the 5th District Court of Appeal but the case has not yet been argued before an appellate judge.

Roberts, 30, was charged in early September and Parra, 23, served as the prosecution’s key witness during his preliminary hearing. Parra testified Roberts targeted Alcala because he believed the counselor had money. Alcala was charging an electric vehicle near the Target on Stockdale Highway when Roberts approached him, Parra said.

Parra said he had nothing to do with the killing and had only met Roberts that night. A grand jury indicted Parra in December.