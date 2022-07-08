BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of fatally shooting a man last year in East Bakersfield had a status conference moved to mid-September during a brief hearing Friday morning.

Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, attorney for Sonny Veleta, told the court he and prosecutor Cole Sherman had previously agreed to a postponement and need more time to prepare. Deputy District Attorney Esther Schlaerth appeared on Sherman’s behalf.

A new hearing date was scheduled Sept. 14.

Veleta was 16 when arrested in the death of Cesar Joseph Malta, 19. Police called to a shooting the night of Aug. 12 found Malta wounded on Oregon Street near Kern Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.