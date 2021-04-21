Hearing moved up in carjacking case for Reseda woman accused of killing 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of killing her three children in Reseda had her next hearing on a carjacking case in Kern County moved forward a week.

A judge granted a motion Wednesday to hold the pre-preliminary hearing for Liliana Carrillo on April 29 instead of May 7. Her preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if prosecutors have enough evidence to proceed to trial — remains scheduled May 10.

Carrillo, 30, is charged with murder in Los Angeles County in the deaths of her three children: Joanna, 3; Terry, 2; and Sierra, 6 months. She faces an allegation of using a knife as a dangerous and deadly weapon against Sierra.

In an exclusive interview last week, Carrillo told 17 News’ Eytan Wallace she drowned her children to protect them from their father, who she claims was involved in human trafficking. The two were involved in a bitter custody dispute in which the husband alleged she was delusional, according to the Associated Press.

“I drowned them. I did it as softly, I don’t know how to explain it,” Carrillo told Wallace. “I hugged them. I kissed them. I was apologizing the whole time. I loved my kids.”

The charges Carrillo faces in Kern stem from an incident that occurred after she fled Reseda, according to court documents filed in the case. It’s alleged she tried to carjack a pickup then successfully carjacked a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 65 at Gretlein Road.

She was taken into custody by Tulare deputies about two hours later after crashing the Tacoma in the Springville area off Highway 190, the documents said.