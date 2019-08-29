Hearing for woman accused of dragging dog postponed one month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing for a woman accused of dragging a small dog behind a scooter was postponed Thursday for one month.

A judge granted a motion to continue the hearing for Elaine Rosa to the end of September, with a pre-preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 26 and a preliminary hearing Sept. 27.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there is enough evidence to order a defendant to stand trial.

Rosa faces a felony charge of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide proper care to an animal.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment. Rosa is not the dog’s owner.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison, and her contract was terminated a day after the incident.