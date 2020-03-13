Hearing for woman accused of dragging dog postponed due to courtroom and witness unavailability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing for a woman accused of dragging a small dog while riding an electric scooter has been postponed to late March due to courtroom and witness unavailability.

The hearing for Elaine Rosa, charged with felony animal cruelty, had been scheduled for Friday morning but no courtroom was open until later in the day and a witness was unavailable to testify in the afternoon.

A new date of March 26 has been set for the hearing, where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to order Rosa to stand trial. She’s also charged with a misdemeanor of failing to provide animal care.

The incident leading to Rosa’s arrest occurred in January of last year after a woman drove a Bird scooter with a dog trailing behind her. Bystanders confronted the woman, later identified as Rosa, in the 2100 block of Pine Street, according to court documents.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal told detectives it suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.