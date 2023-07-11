BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman last month and who became known as the “pillowcase rapist” in the 1980s for committing a string of sexual assaults in Sacramento had a hearing postponed Tuesday morning.

Ronald Feldmeier, 71, appeared in court where attorneys agreed to move a hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday to Aug. 11. On that date, attorneys will decide when a preliminary hearing — where a judge rules on whether the prosecution has sufficient evidence for the case to proceed — will be scheduled.

The alleged kidnapping victim told police she jumped from a vehicle driven by Feldmeier on June 26 after becoming fearful over statements he made, police said. She suffered injuries consistent with jumping from a moving vehicle, police said.

The woman said Feldmeier refused to stop the vehicle and let her out, according to police.

Feldmeier served three decades in prison for the Sacramento rapes and was released in 2019. He moved to Bakersfield and was charged in 2020 with failing to update his sex offender registration. A hearing on that case is scheduled later this month.