Marcos Vargas is pictured on the left, while murder defendant Nicholas Quintana and defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy are at right.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nicholas Quintana, charged with murder in the death of a local attorney, had a hearing postponed to next week at which next steps in his case are expected to be discussed.

Other attorneys on Friday stood in for prosecutor Eric Smith and defense attorney Timothy Hennessy. Judge Charles R. Brehmer set the next hearing for Wednesday.

Quintana is charged in the killing of Marcos Vargas, 26, on Nov. 29, 2017. A trial two years ago ended in a hung jury, and a date for retrial is currently set for June 20.

Quintana, 24, testified he stabbed Vargas in self-defense while trying to escape from Vargas’ apartment after the attorney invited him over.

Prosecutor Eric Smith argued Quintana planned to rob and attack Vargas after meeting him on a dating app. Vargas was nearly decapitated. Quintana admitted to stealing items from the apartment.