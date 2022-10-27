BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Readiness hearings scheduled Thursday for two teens accused of killing a woman in Oildale were postponed to late November.

Defense attorneys said they are still awaiting unredacted reports from the coroner’s office. Prosecutor Esther Schlaerth said coroner’s officials have estimated the reports should be ready either next month or December.

Thursday marked the third time the hearings have been postponed.

The teens — Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach — are accused of killing Michelle Louise Taylor, 54. Taylor’s ex-husband told 17 News Reznick is Taylor’s daughter.

Taylor was found dead July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. She suffered a stab wound to the neck, according to the coroner’s office.