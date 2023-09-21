BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jesus Everardo Rodriguez was 17 when he allegedly fired shots that killed a 10-year-old girl.

He’s now 20, and a decision still has not been made as to whether his case will be moved to adult court. Prosecutors are growing tired of the delays.

On Thursday in juvenile court, a defense request was granted to postpone a status conference to November. A prosecutor, citing the age of the case, asked no further postponements be granted.

In July, Rodriguez swapped attorneys and is now represented by Michelle Trujillo through the Indigent Defense Program. Trujillo previously represented him before a “breakdown in communication” led another lawyer to be appointed.

At the July hearing, Rodriguez said he wanted Trujillo to represent him going forward. He was not present in court on Thursday.

Eventually, Rodriguez will undergo a hearing to determine if his case will be transferred to adult court, where he could face in prison if convicted.

He is accused of killing Liliana Jimenez and wounding her brother and father in a shooting in Arvin on July 17, 2021. Police said the father may have been targeted because he wore a hat commonly worn by Arvina gang members. Rodriguez has multiple tattoos identifying him as belonging to a rival gang.