Hearing again postponed for woman accused of dragging dog from electric scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With hundreds of cases being rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak, it came as little surprise Thursday that a preliminary hearing for a woman charged with dragging a small dog from an electric scooter was pushed back two months.

Elaine Rosa is next due in court May 29. If that hearing proceeds as scheduled, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to order her to stand trial on charges of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor failing to provide care for an animal.

There have been at least three prior postponements in the case.

The incident leading to Rosa’s arrest occurred in January of last year after a woman drove a Bird scooter with a dog dragged behind her. Bystanders confronted the woman, later identified as Rosa, in the 2100 block of Pine Street, according to court documents.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.