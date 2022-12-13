BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Told to put his gun away, Gary Jennings instead pointed it at a man who angrily approached him outside the Rosedale Inn and fired a single shot.

Corey Michael Fisher, 31, was hit in the chest and died. Jennings argued self-defense, but a jury last month convicted him of murder.

On Tuesday, Judge Charles R. Brehmer told Jennings he doesn’t believe he’s evil. The judge noted Jennings had a “very difficult” upbringing. Jennings’ mother left home when he was young because she was addicted to methamphetamine, and his father later got him addicted. He spent a decade homeless.

Brehmer told Jennings he doesn’t think the way he reacted outside the motel “is something you would do every day — but you did it that day.”

He sentenced Jennings to 50 years to life in prison.

The shooting happened April 18, 2021, at the motel off Buck Owens Boulevard, a location rife with crime and where it’s estimated one in three people carry a gun, Jennings’ attorney, Alekxia Torres Stallings, said at trial.

On the night of the shooting, a white truck had been driving wildly through the area, nearly striking someone. A number of residents mistakenly believed Jennings had been the driver and were yelling at him, Torres Stallings told jurors.

Fisher approached Jennings and shouted, “If you’re going to pull a gun, you better use it,” Torres Stallings said. She argued Jennings feared for his life as Fisher continued to advance despite Jennings repeatedly telling him to stop.

Prosecutor Cole Sherman told jurors Fisher didn’t pose a threat and deadly force wasn’t necessary. Jennings fired because he was angry Fisher told him to put his gun away as he argued with people on a second-floor balcony, Sherman said.

Addressing family members of Fisher who listened to Tuesday’s hearing remotely, Brehmer said, “There is no question that Corey Fisher was a valued person, a valued member of society.”

“He did not deserve to die,” Brehmer said.