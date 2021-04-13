Have you seen this truck? BPD searching for hit and run driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a hit and run crash in February.

Officials say the incident happened just after noon on Feb. 12 in the 1600 block of S. P St., near the Kern County Fairgrounds. The truck is described as a tan, 2005 to 2010 Toyota Tacoma double cab with damage to the driver’s side and front end.

Anyone with information about the truck is encouraged to call Bakersfield officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 326-7111.