Hatchet, knife, needles, drugs found in car of man accused of driving impaired at 107 mph in chase: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers found an array of weapons, burglary tools and possibly stolen property inside a car following a chase that began after California Highway Patrol clocked the vehicle going 107 mph, according to court documents.

The driver, Ramses Nieves Perez de Villa, 41, is accused of driving while impaired in the high-speed chase Nov. 18 that began on northbound Highway 99 near the Interstate 5 split, went onto California Avenue and, after a few more turns and traffic violations, ended on Oak Street, the California Highway Patrol said in recently released reports.

Nieves Perez de Villa refused to get out of his Audi A3 after it became stopped on Oak Street in heavy traffic, the documents said. A CHP officer broke the car’s right front window with a baton then used a Taser, which briefly incapacitated Nieves Perez de Villa but became disconnected. A Bakersfield Police Department K-9 was used to help take him into custody.

Officers said in the documents Nieves Perez de Villa had symptoms of being under the influence such as red and watery eyes, rapid speech and at times appearing unaware of his injuries, which included a dog bite, while other times becoming “acutely” aware of them.

Suspected methamphetamine, a knife, hatchet, digital scale, binoculars, lock pick kit, metal spoon with drug residue, tool set, loaded 9mm pistol magazine, partially full box of 9mm ammunition and 18 hypodermic needles, one filled with a translucent yellow liquid, were among the items found in the car, according to the filings. Suspected stolen property and identification documents and credit cards not belonging to Nieves Perez de Villa were also in the vehicle, reports said.

He’s charged with multiple felonies and is next due in court Feb. 22.