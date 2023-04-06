BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a convicted sex offender charged with killing a man in Lake Isabella is still set to begin in June following a brief hearing Thursday.

A readiness hearing of May 26 and trial date of June 5 remain in place for Hannah Tubbs, accused of killing a Washington man in 2019.

Tubbs, 27, was arrested last year in the death of Michael Clark, who was reported missing three months before his body was found in the Kern River. Tubbs, who identifies as female, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, assault and threatening a witness.

Tubbs was also involved in another high-profile case from 2019, linked through DNA evidence to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon received heavy criticism after Tubbs pleaded guilty to the assault and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility. Gascon refused to file a motion to move Tubbs to adult court, where she would have faced tougher penalties.