BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hannah Tubbs promised the group a better life when they moved from Spokane, Wash. to Lake Isabella, a woman told authorities.

But a man who made the trip with them ended up dead, and multiple witnesses said Tubbs admitted beating him to death with a rock, according to a sheriff’s investigator called to testify Monday at Tubbs’ preliminary hearing.

The body of Michael Clark wasn’t found until months later in the Kern River near the Granite Launch site, and Tubbs, who has made headlines for a child molestation conviction in Los Angeles County, wasn’t charged until earlier this month.

Tubbs, 26, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and robbery.

At the hearing, sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Davis said witnesses told him Clark and Tubbs engaged in a lengthy argument the evening of April 19, 2019, while camping at Remington Hot Springs in Lake Isabella. Clark accused Tubbs of stealing a $100 Western Union payment he received from his father, witnesses said according to Davis.

The following morning, Clark went for a walk. He didn’t return.

Two of the other campers, Josef Buffaloe and Brittany Hill, said Tubbs and another man went searching for Clark, Davis testified. They said Tubbs returned and said he killed Clark to protect them.

They said Tubbs hated Clark and had previously assaulted him in Washington, Davis testified.

Tubbs, arrested May 1 in an unrelated incident regarding a stolen van, had been questioned in jail about Clark’s disappearance before the body was located.

Immediately afterward, David said, Tubbs was captured on a jail call telling her father to “wipe her phone.” She told her father two people were “blabbing about some (expletive)” that was going to get her in trouble, Davis said.

The hearing will continue this afternoon. When testimony has finished Judge Brian M. McNamara will rule on whether Tubbs will be held for trial.

In 2019, DNA evidence linked Tubbs to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time and went by the name James Tubbs. She now identifies as a woman.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, standing by his policy of refusing to try juveniles as adults, refused to file a motion to move Tubbs to adult court.

In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty and received a two-year term in a juvenile facility, prompting heavy criticism.