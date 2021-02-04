Hanford robbery suspects arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Hanford were arrested at a residence in Bakersfield, authorities said Thursday.

Hanford police said Thomas Calistro, 32, and Sandra Slaydon, 29, were taken in custody with the assistance of the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team. Calistro was arrested on robbery, terroristic threats and burglary charges, and Slaydon on being an accessory to robbery, evading and parole violation.

Calistro is accused of robbing a smoke shop in Hanford on Jan. 24. He pulled a handgun and demanded cash, took the clerk’s wallet and threatened to kill the clerk if he called police, according to Hanford Police Department. Calistro stole more than $3,000 in cash, police said.

Detectives identified Calistro as the robbery suspect and learned he had been staying with Slaydon, who was on parole for possession of stolen property. They also learned the couple drove a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

The car was located the afternoon of Jan. 29 traveling east on Highway 198 at 12th Avenue, police said. The Sonata refused to stop, and drove at speeds of more than 120 mph and passed other cars by using the right shoulder when officers stopped their pursuit over concerns for public safety.

Detectives found that Calistro had possibly committed other robberies in Tulare and Kern County, and tracked him to the Bakersfield residence, police said.