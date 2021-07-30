Guns, marijuana seized from dispensary: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized three guns, marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash from a dispensary that was allegedly operating illegally, according to a court document.

The July 14 search of Top Fly dispensary on East California Avenue resulted in deputies seizing 35 pounds of processed marijuana, 20 marijuana plants, 28 pot edibles and 550 grams of marijuana concentrate, according to the document.

Additionally, a .22-caliber handgun and 9mm handgun were seized, as well as an “AR pistol 9mm,” the filing says.

Commercial medical cannabis businesses are prohibited in all zone districts in the county.