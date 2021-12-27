Guns fired outside Albertsons in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly fired guns into the air outside a local grocery store in northwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department was called out to the Albertsons on Coffee Road and Olive Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday for shots fired. An off-duty probation officer reported two men in a car, firing guns into the air, according to police.

The suspects’ car was located at a home on Wright Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield, but it was abandoned, according to police. Two men inside the home where the car was found were taken into custody, but neither were the shooters.

One was released and the other was taken to jail on a felony warrant, according to the department.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.