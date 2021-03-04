Guns and thousands of fentanyl pills seized, 4 arrested after month-long investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,000 fentanyl pills and several guns were seized at the conclusion of a month-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people, authorities said.

At a house on Marcus Street, near Fremont Elementary School, detectives on Wednesday seized the guns, drugs and a large amount of cash and arrested Ramon Hernandez-Jauregui, 34, Fernando Lopez, 20, Juan Avitia, 21, and a 16-year-old male, according to sheriff’s officials. All four are believed involved in trafficking large amounts of fentanyl pills.

Hernandez-Jauregui was taken into custody outside the house as he tried to drive away, officials said, and was in possession of fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun. Several thousand fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun were found inside a vehicle occupied by the other three suspects.

A total of 5,600 pills were found in the vehicle and inside the home, according to sheriff’s officials.

All four suspects were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges, with Hernandez-Jauregui and the juvenile also facing gun charges.