Guns and thousands of fentanyl pills seized, 4 arrested after month-long investigation

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,000 fentanyl pills and several guns were seized at the conclusion of a month-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people, authorities said.

At a house on Marcus Street, near Fremont Elementary School, detectives on Wednesday seized the guns, drugs and a large amount of cash and arrested Ramon Hernandez-Jauregui, 34, Fernando Lopez, 20, Juan Avitia, 21, and a 16-year-old male, according to sheriff’s officials. All four are believed involved in trafficking large amounts of fentanyl pills.

Hernandez-Jauregui was taken into custody outside the house as he tried to drive away, officials said, and was in possession of fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun. Several thousand fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun were found inside a vehicle occupied by the other three suspects.

A total of 5,600 pills were found in the vehicle and inside the home, according to sheriff’s officials.

All four suspects were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges, with Hernandez-Jauregui and the juvenile also facing gun charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News