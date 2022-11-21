BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, deputies found several firearms, which included a rifle without a serial number, a loaded handgun, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and a high-capacity drum magazine, according to officials.

Officials said Michael Jones, 41, and Kassandra Norris, 26, both of Bakersfield, were arrested and taken to the Kern County jail on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.

According to Kern County inmate booking records, Jones is being held on $37,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Norris is not listed as in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the secret witness at 661-322-4040.