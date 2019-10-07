Gun seized and alleged gang member arrested during traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police seized a handgun and arrested an alleged gang member during a traffic stop early Monday.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 1:17 a.m. in the 1400 block of Baker Street and found a passenger was on active probation.

Upon searching Francisco Melgoza, 38, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun with its serial number removed, police said.

Melgoza, who initially lied about his name, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, delaying an investigation and gun charges, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.