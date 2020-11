BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers found a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition in a home where they contacted a man under post-release community supervision.

Daniel Childress, 40, was arrested on suspicion of drug- and-firearm-related charges, as well as violating the terms of his release, officers said. Christina Roper, 44, also contacted in the Woodrow Avenue residence, was arrested on drug and gun charges.