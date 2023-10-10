BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies found an unusual pizza topping during a traffic stop in Rosamond early Tuesday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle for vehicle code violations at around 3 a.m. in the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way and found the alleged driver was in possession of several drugs, and weapons. One of them was hidden inside a pizza box, sitting on top of the pizza.

Deputies say they also found about a 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and Xanax pills. They also say they found a sawed off shotgun, two handguns, and other drug paraphrenalia.

Three other passengers were arrested stemming from the traffic stop. All four were booked into the Kern County Jail on drug and weapons charges.