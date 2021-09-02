Gun and suspected meth seized during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gun and 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine were seized by probation officers during a search of a home in south Bakersfield, according to a department news release.

Officers on Wednesday conducted a home call in the 400 block of Miraflores Avenue, the department said. They contacted Daniel Gonzales, 38, and Tony Garcia, 33, both of whom had active warrants, according to the release.

A .45-caliber handgun and the meth were found and the men were taken into custody, the department said.