BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial.

Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set.

Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released.

The bodies were found the morning of June 7 at an apartment on Decatur Street. Both were shot in the head.

The complex’s resident manager told investigators the victims got along well and were like “best friends,” according to court documents. She said Mojica kept to himself and became easily annoyed, often arguing with one of his roommates about windows being open, fans running and other “petty stuff.”

Deputies arrested Mojica at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue. He had a .380-caliber handgun in his pocket loaded with four rounds, a trash bag containing a spent casing and suspected blood spatter on his clothing, according to the documents.