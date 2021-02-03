Greyhound bus shooting suspect makes court appearance on 1-year anniversary of deadly incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year ago today, a man stood up on a Greyhound bus traveling on Interstate 5 south of Fort Tejon Road and began shooting other passengers. One person was killed and five others wounded before he was disarmed and forced off the bus.

In court Wednesday, Anthony Williams, the accused gunman, was granted a request for a competency hearing to determine if he can stand trial. The case will return to court on Feb. 24.

Documents filed in court by investigators in the days after the shooting said one of the surviving victims was paralyzed from the chest down, and two others suffered serious injuries with gunshot wounds to the chest. Another two were treated and discharged for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Williams admitted to bringing a gun on the bus and trying to shoot a man he argued with, according to the documents. He said he had been feeling suicidal, and stole the gun from a friend, the reports said.

Multiple passengers have since filed lawsuits against Greyhound, as recently as this week, accusing the company of failing basic safety measures that could have stopped Williams from being allowed onto the bus.