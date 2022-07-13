BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced a dozen charges after being found in a motel room with a teen runaway has pleaded no contest to failing to register as a sex offender and soliciting a prostitute, according to court records.

Other charges, including multiple counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, were dismissed against Gregory Valdez during a hearing Tuesday, records show. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 23.

The juvenile was seen the evening of May 12, 2021, getting in a vehicle in the 3400 block of 21st Street, police said. Officers found the vehicle at a nearby motel.

Police said the teen was inside a room with Valdez, who was 26 at the time.