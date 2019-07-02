Green-haired woman in white dress wanted in burglary

Two people wanted in a burglary on Union Avenue.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A green-haired woman wearing a white dress is one of two people police are looking for in connection with a burglary at a Union Avenue hotel.

The burglary occurred at about 10:40 a.m. June 3 at a hotel in the 700 block of Union Avenue, according to police.

The woman is described as black with green hair and was wearing a green hat, white dress and white shoes. Another person wanted in the burglary is described as a black or Hispanic male who wore a green hat, gray shirt, white pants and was carrying a red and blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.