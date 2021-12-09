Grand jury indicts 2 Bakersfield men on federal gun charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted two Bakersfield men on unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fresno said.

The two men were indicted in separate cases and the U.S. Attorney’s Office identified them as Spencer Manning, 27, and Jeremy Albert, 24.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Manning on Aug. 21 attempted to steal merchandise from a grocery store and resisted security guards’ attempts to stop him. Police officers arrived and found a stolen Glock .40-caliber gun loaded with a high-capacity magazine in a backpack, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,

Manning was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Manning is an admitted member of the Country Boy Crips gang.

In a separate case, on Oct. 13, Albert was allegedly found with a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat following a traffic stop in Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Albert has been previously convicted on firearms charges.

Both Manning and Albert face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, federal prosecutors say.